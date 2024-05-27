Gina Rinehart Shock Inclusion for Australia’s Paris Olympic Swim Team — The Shovel

Gina Rinehart will represent Australia in the 50m freestyle and the 200m butterfly at the upcoming Paris Olympics, with selectors insisting the billionaire mining owner was chosen on merit.

“When you look at Rinehart’s swimming technique and her speed through the water, the thing that strikes you is that she has an incredible amount of money,” a Swimming Australia spokesperson said today.

“We compared her to her contemporaries like Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon, and the sort of times they’re getting over 50 metres, and we were blown away by how much money she has. She was impossible to ignore throughout the swim trials. She demanded to be included”.

Swimming Australia denied Rinehart had too much influence over the sport. “To say that Gina has any influence at all over the Hancock Prospecting Australian Swim Team(TM) is ridiculous. Our policy has always been that Olympics spots go to the best swimmers and that there is absolutely no need for a mining tax in this country”.

Image by Chris Murray