 Rishi Sunak Reveals Childhood Struggles: “I Went Without Many Things: A Personality, Self-Awareness, Media Training ..." — The Shovel
June 14, 2024

Shutterstock/Allessia Pierdomenico

British PM Rishi Sunak has hit back at suggestions he had a privileged upbringing, saying he missed out on a lot as a child.

“I went without many things: a personality, self-awareness … media training as it turns out,” he said in an interview this week.

“Charm, any sense of gravitas, the ability to talk about my party’s policies without sounding like I’m auditioning to be a children’s TV presenter,” he continued.

“An understanding of the significance of important historical events, an ability to relate to ordinary people. The list goes on.

“So it’s wrong to say I always got what I wanted. I once asked for charisma for my birthday but all I got from Mum and Dad was my own investment portfolio and a deposit for a house. I still feel that loss to this day, which is why I … oh you’ve fallen asleep, sorry I do have that effect on people sometimes”.

