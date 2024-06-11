Dutton to Cancel Climate Change if Elected — The Shovel

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says that if he wins the next Federal election he will make withdrawing from climate change his first act of office.

In a speech to media today, Dutton said there was clearly no appetite for climate change in Australia at the moment.

“It’s just not popular, so why persist with it?

“And when you consider the terrible predictions from scientists on this, why would you want to keep it going anyway?

“By withdrawing from climate change now we can avoid decades of climate change that could harm future generations.

He said climate change had done nothing but cause damage to Australia. “It mucks up everything. So the sooner we can distance ourselves from it the better”.

He did not rule out bringing back climate change at a later date if polls dipped.