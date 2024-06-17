 Pauline Hanson Accuses New Chinese Pandas of Taking Jobs From Australian Pandas — The Shovel
June 17, 2024

Pauline Hanson Accuses New Chinese Pandas of Taking Jobs From Australian Pandas

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson says the new pandas promised to Adelaide Zoo by Chinese Premier Li Qiang are queue jumpers.

In a video message this morning, Hanson said Australian pandas should be given priority at Australian zoos. “This is Australia. And in Australian zoos, panda enclosures should be for Australian pandas, not foreign imports,” she said.

“I don’t want to live in an Australia where our pandas are Chinese. It’s time to bring some common sense back into our panda policy” she said.

The controversial Senator said we were in danger of being swamped by Chinese pandas. “You let two Chinese pandas in at the zoo and the next thing you know they’ve bought up half of the property in Adelaide. They don’t even speak English for goodness sake. What’s next? The fluffy panda toys in the gift shop are going to be made in China too?”

