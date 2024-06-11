 Victoria to Celebrate Dan Andrews' Order of Australia With Snap 16-Week Lockdown — The Shovel
June 11, 2024

Victoria to Celebrate Dan Andrews’ Order of Australia With Snap 16-Week Lockdown

Victoria will commemorate Andrews’ King’s Birthday honours with a quick six-day lockdown which will end up lasting the best part of four months.

Victorian authorities said the celebration of Andrews’ Order of Australia will last as long as it takes. “We don’t want to rush this. Stay tuned for daily updates,” a spokesperson said.

Trevor Taylor from Broadmeadows said he was looking forward to paying his respects to Andrews from the comfort of his 5km radius. “When I think of Dan Andrews, I think of sitting in my house for 22 hours a day, before accidentally going outside to put the bins out at 10pm and getting fined for breaking curfew. So I think it’ll be nice to re-live that for a week or so. Or sixteen”.

“I’ll be replaying old Dan Andrews press conferences each morning, just to get back into the spirit,” said Andrews fan Beverly Crowell.

Dan Andrews’ celebration function will be restricted to four people indoors, or 10 people outdoors, with a density quotient of  1 person 4 square metres.

_____

A version of this article was published in September 2023

