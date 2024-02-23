Distraught Tay Tay Fan Realises She Accidentally Bought Tickets to a NSW Swifts Netball Game Tonight — The Shovel

An inconsolable Taylor Swift fan will not be seeing the Eras tour tonight and will instead be watching the Swifts v Lightening netball game at the UniSC Arena in Sippy Downs.

Fifteen year old Swiftie Paige Harriford admitted she was surprised when she managed to get onto the ticketing website so easily last year. “All my friends were saying they were getting timed out on the Ticketmaster website, whereas I managed to get on immediately and buy a front row seat for $10.50. I guess in hindsight that should’ve been a red flag”.

Harriford realised her mistake when she received an email with the words to the Swift’s team song. “I don’t ever remember hearing Taylor sing, ‘We’re the mighty Swiftees! We’re fit and fearless filled with pride’. That’s when the alarm bells started to ring”.

Paige’s Mum tried to console her daughter, pointing out that apart from the songs, the dancing, the costumes, the stadium, the crowd and the fact the Eras tour was a once-in-a-generation cultural phenomenon, the two events were basically the same thing. “I don’t think you’ll notice much of a difference sweetie,” she said.

_______

Headline by Anthony Bell