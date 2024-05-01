Frustrating! "Women STILL Don’t Understand What Mansplaining Means", Man Complains — The Shovel

An exasperated man has been at pains to point out that many women simply don’t understand what mansplaining is, despite widespread media coverage of the word.

“Let me explain it to you slowly and simply so you can understand,” Sydney man Mitch Lambert said today. “Mansplaining, in its most basic form, is to explain something to someone – typically a man to a woman – in a manner regarded as condescending or patronising. I’m not sure why that’s so hard to understand”.

He said it was frustrating to have to explain the meaning of the word over and over again. “But look, I’ll happily do it. We’ll just keep going until we find a way that women can understand”.

First published in October 2017