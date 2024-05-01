Grounded Bonza Airlines Still Somehow Delivering Better Service Than Qantas — The Shovel

Budget carrier Bonza has managed to maintain a higher standard of service than Qantas, despite being shut down since Tuesday, aviation experts say.

“It’s definitely a better customer experience,” industry analyst Jason Burnetti said. “You know what you’re getting with Bonza”.

Many travellers agreed. “Sure, my flight didn’t go ahead, but on the plus side my luggage isn’t broken into eleven pieces,” Bonza customer Sally Nguyen said.

Another Bonza customer who was scheduled to fly from Albury to the Sunshine Coast yesterday, said his luggage was still in Albury. “Last time I flew Qantas to the Sunshine Coast my luggage ended up in Perth. So I feel like this is a better outcome”.

The number of baggage handlers and catering staff directly employed by Bonza is zero, which is the same number as Qantas. But Burnetti said that what Bonza offered was certainty.

“With Bonza I know my flight won’t leave, whereas with Qantas I have to travel out to their airport and wait for a text message three minutes before the scheduled departure to discover I’ve been put on a flight for 5am next Wednesday. I’d choose Bonza every time”.

Headline by Matt Harvey @mattharveystuff