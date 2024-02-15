Taylor Swift Arrives in Melbourne, Grabs SkyBus From Airport — The Shovel

Singer Taylor Swift has been welcomed to Australia in typical Melbourne style – on a 30-minute bus journey along the Tullamarine Freeway past industrial estates and a giant yellow pillar in the shape of a cheese stick.

Lining up patiently while customers ahead of her awkwardly tried to lift their suitcases into the luggage bays, Swift made her way up to the second level of the bus to enjoy the views and the free wifi.

“This definitely beats a helicopter. I was told the best way to be welcomed to Melbourne is via a soulless highway on double decker bus,” Swift said, busily snapping photos of iconic landmarks such as Andrews Airport Parking, Essendon DFO and the weird glass structure in the shape of a newspaper.

Arriving at Southern Cross Station, Swift said she was impressed with the architecture. “It’ll look great when it’s finished!” she said.