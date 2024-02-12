“Wrong of Passer-By to Walk Past Drunk Barnaby Joyce”, Say LNP Politicians Who’ve Spent Years Walking Past Drunk Barnaby Joyce — The Shovel

Peter Dutton has slammed the person who turned a blind eye to an alcohol-affected Barnaby Joyce last week, saying that was something reserved for him and his party colleagues.

“We’ve been walking past Barnaby Joyce half-pissed in Question Time for years. So for some member of the public to all-of-a-sudden think that it’s up to them to do this is a bit rich,” Mr Dutton said.

The Opposition Leader said the unknown member of the public didn’t observe the correct protocol when dealing with someone in need.

“When you see someone who clearly has a problem with alcohol, you don’t take a video of them and sell it to a news outlet for goodness sake. You promote them to Deputy Prime Minister. That’s what we’ve always done.

“It’s pretty rough when people are walking past somebody who may be in need of support, without checking to see whether they’re up for taking on a cabinet ministry”.