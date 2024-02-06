Turnbull v Morrison Fist Fight in Car Park Postponed Because They Forgot to Build Car Park — The Shovel

A highly anticipated clash between two former Prime Ministers in a suburban commuter car-park has been scrapped after they remembered they never actually managed to get the car-park built while they were in office.

The two, who have been trading barbs on the ABC documentary ‘Nemesis’, promised to take it further to sort things out once and for all.

“I’ll see you at 5:30pm on the top level of the Hurstville commuter car park,” Morrison said before remembering that the Hurstville commuter car park was an imaginary building designed purely to secure votes in marginal Liberal electorates.

“I’m standing here on a vacant block of land, where u?” Turnbull texted after waiting ten minutes at agreed meeting place.

“In Hawaii” Morrison responded. “Here’s a photo of me cooking a curry”.

_____

Headline by Anthony Bell