 Nuclear Power Fanatic Peter Dutton Shows Off His Nuclear-Powered Christmas Lights — The Shovel
December 23, 2023

Nuclear Power Fanatic Peter Dutton Shows Off His Nuclear-Powered Christmas Lights

Saying it was the most credible way to power a suburban Christmas light display, Peter Dutton has posted a picture of the Christmas lights at his Brisbane home, with a barely noticeable nuclear power plant in the background.

“I’m seeing a lot more of those ugly solar panels on roofs these days. So I wanted to show Australians what a nuclear-powered option looked like. You can hardly notice it at all,” Dutton said.

He said Australians were making a mistake in rushing towards renewable energy options, instead of the more practical option of nuclear. “People are are mucking around with sun and wind, when the more sensible solution of splitting an atom in a nuclear fission reactor in Australian suburbs is right there in front of us. Or behind me, in my case”.

