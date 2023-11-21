 David McBride Starting to Wish He’d Just Leaked Confidential Tax Information for PwC Instead — The Shovel
November 21, 2023

David McBride Starting to Wish He’d Just Leaked Confidential Tax Information for PwC Instead

Whistleblower David McBride says that if he had his time again, he would undermine the effectiveness of Australia’s taxation system rather than trying to prevent war crimes.

Facing trial for revealing details of war crimes in Afghanistan, McBride said he wished he’d leaked information as a partner at PwC, rather than at the ADF. “If only I’d helped multi-national organisations use confidential information to set up elaborate tax avoidance systems to the detriment of ordinary Australians, I’d be a free man right now. But instead I chose to provide information that could lead to the arrest of murderers. I’m such an idiot!”

Legal experts confirmed that revealing war crimes could see you get a life sentence in prison, whereas on-selling confidential government policy could see you get a seven-figure severance package”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

David McBride Starting to Wish He’d Just Leaked Confidential Tax Information for PwC Instead

England Win Cricket World Cup After ICC Uses Moral Countback Rule

Man Frantically Listening to New Music After Realising Spotify Wrapped Only 2 Weeks Away 

Calls for Ankle Bracelets, Curfews for Politicians Released Into the Community

Anthony Albanese Announces Australia Visit for Early 2024