David McBride Starting to Wish He’d Just Leaked Confidential Tax Information for PwC Instead — The Shovel

Whistleblower David McBride says that if he had his time again, he would undermine the effectiveness of Australia’s taxation system rather than trying to prevent war crimes.

Facing trial for revealing details of war crimes in Afghanistan, McBride said he wished he’d leaked information as a partner at PwC, rather than at the ADF. “If only I’d helped multi-national organisations use confidential information to set up elaborate tax avoidance systems to the detriment of ordinary Australians, I’d be a free man right now. But instead I chose to provide information that could lead to the arrest of murderers. I’m such an idiot!”

Legal experts confirmed that revealing war crimes could see you get a life sentence in prison, whereas on-selling confidential government policy could see you get a seven-figure severance package”.