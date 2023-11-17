Man Frantically Listening to New Music After Realising Spotify Wrapped Only 2 Weeks Away  — The Shovel

Recognising there’s less than a fortnight to go before Spotify releases its annual analysis of your listening habits, Perth man Jeremy McFarlane was today obsessively listening to a range of artists he hates in an attempt to engineer a socially acceptable result.

“You know what it’s like. The lists come out, everyone’s sharing their results and your number one artist is Tina Arena. It’s hard to recover from that. So I’ve realised I’ve got about ten days to get it into shape”.

McFarlane said it was hard work re-engineering 50 weeks of listening data in the space of ten days. “John Farnham and P!nk are not going to just disappear from my top 5 artists on their own – I’ve got to put in the work. I’ve been listening to some shit I’ve never heard of on loop all morning. It’s fucking awful, but when the end of the month comes around I’ll be able to say, ‘Yeah, mainly just DiploDocu$ and Feeba-XX for me this year, what about you?’ And I’ll sound pretty fucking cool”

He has two laptops set up, both playing Spotify 24/7. “I’ve realised I can just have it playing with the volume down and it still logs it as a play, so that’s been a relief”.