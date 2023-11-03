 “Climate Change Is Make Believe”, Says Man Who Believes a Piece of Bread Can Turn Into the Flesh of a 2,000 Year-Old Man — The Shovel
Shutterstock/DropofLight

A member of an organisation that believes a chunk of bread turns into the flesh of a 2,000-year-old human god when a guy wearing a special hat waves his hand in a certain way, says climate change scientists are part of a cult.  

“Climate change is ahistorical and utterly implausible”, said the man who believes a god impregnated a virgin woman, who then gave birth in a town she had to travel to at the last minute because of a census which inexplicably required everyone to return to the birthplace of their husband’s 1,000 year-old ancestor.

The man went on to say that it was ridiculous to accept the view of peer-reviewed scientists that the planet was heating, but totally reasonable to accept the view from an old book that claimed the universe was created in under a week.

He has previously labelled the science of climate change “absolute crap”, preferring to take his lead from a book that features a talking snake, a magic apple and a zoo on a boat.

