Man to Wait for Video From Hollywood Celebrities Before Making Mind Up About Israel/Palestine Conflict — The Shovel

An Australian man said he would hold his judgement on the conflict in the Middle East until he saw a heartfelt rendition of John Lennon’s Imagine, or at the very least an impassioned plea from Matt Damon or Julia Roberts telling him which side to take.

“Until I see a video of Natalie Portman singing Imagine for the children of Palestine, or AnnaLyne McCord reciting a poem she wrote for Hamas, I’m going to sit this one out,” the 38-year-old said.

He said the issue was complex, which was why he wanted to get an expert opinion from Jimmy Fallon before jumping to any conclusions. “There’s a lot to unpack here. There are so many questions. Like, ‘Where does Sean Penn sit on all of this?’ and ‘Which location is U2 going to pick for its free concert?’ I just think it’s worth waiting for a montage of actors repeating the same phrase in a 60 second clip before I rush to judgement”