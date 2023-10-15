 Fossil Fuel Voice to Parliament to Remain in Place — The Shovel
October 15, 2023

Fossil Fuel Voice to Parliament to Remain in Place

A panel providing policy advice to the Government on coal and gas projects will remain in place, after being overwhelmingly endorsed by fossil fuel companies today.

The advisory panel, which is made up of CEOs, lobbyists and other corporation elders, exists to provide secret advice on decisions which affect all Australians.

The decision to keep the panel was informed by a nation-wide, democratic vote. Just kidding. As if you’d ever get a say in who gets to rip stuff out of the ground in your own country. It was informed by a series of undisclosed meetings, cash donations and soft corruption.

The outcome was seen as a victory for the traditional owners of Governments past, present and emerging.

