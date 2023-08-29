 PM Wears Costume of His Traditional Owners During Special WA Ceremony — The Shovel
August 29, 2023

PM Wears Costume of His Traditional Owners During Special WA Ceremony

In a gesture of respect to the traditional owners of Governments past, present and emerging, Anthony Albanese wore a Rio Tinto high-vis vest and hard hat at a special mining ceremony in Western Australia at the weekend.

A moving welcome from one of the multi-national’s elder executives reminded those present that mining companies had plundered the land on which they stood for generations. “Through an ongoing tradition of cash donations, political favours and soft corruption, we have built a deep and lasting connection with the Government,” the executive said.

The PM said he was proud to stand on Rio Tinto land, which had been ceded at some point in the 1960s. “Theirs is a culture that is rich, layered and deep. But mainly rich,” he said.

He spent the afternoon touring traditional rock paintings which Rio Tinto had blown up.

Many Australians hope the event begins a new tradition of politicians wearing their sponsors’ logos on their shirts.

