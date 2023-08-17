Calls for Increased Support for Men’s Sports, as Audience Gap With Women’s Sport Widens — The Shovel

Talkback radio has been flooded with callers demanding increased funding and proper media coverage, in order to bridge the growing gap between men’s and women’s sport.

With over seven million people tuning in to watch the Matildas last night, Colin Fraser from Templestowe said men’s sport had been ignored for too long.

“We’ve had a procession of federal and state governments who have refused to properly invest in male sports. Apart from the odd $820 million redevelopment of a stadium in Sydney or a $700 million new stadium in Hobart, you just don’t hear about spending on the men’s game,” he said.

John from Mascot said with limited media coverage it was difficult for people to learn about men’s sport. “You’ve got nine games and 16 panel shows broadcast a week. But apart from that there’s literally nothing. You’d hardly know the sport existed. No wonder the women get much bigger audiences,” he said.

The Government said it would consider additional funding for boy’s change rooms.

Headline by Anthony Bell