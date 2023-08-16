Matildas Advised to Check With England First About Which Rules Are In/Not In Spirit of Game — The Shovel

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has told Matildas captain Sam Kerr that it might be a good idea to check which rules their English opponents are planning on following, ahead of tonight’s World Cup clash.

“You just never know with the English,” Cummins said. “For most of us, kicking the ball past the keeper into the back of the net would be considered a goal. But they might expect you to let them know in advance that you’re going to take the shot. You just don’t know.

“The last thing we want is for them to claim Australia’s win wasn’t within the spirit of the game because we didn’t ask if they were ready before heading in a goal off a corner. Worth checking”.

Kerr agreed it was a good idea to clarify the English team’s stance. “Is the offside rule an ironclad rule, or just one you follow when it suits you? Is handling the ball allowed in certain circumstances if it’s pre-approved by Piers Morgan? And what will they do if it rains? Safer to check first”.

Australian wicket keeper Alex Carey said it might also be worth checking in with Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold before the game. “The English have a tendency to blame all their problems on Australian keepers. She should probably give them a heads up before she does anything within the rules that might hurt England’s chances of winning”.