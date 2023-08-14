Barnaby Joyce Congratulates US for Landing on Moon After Mistaking Documentary for Live Broadcast — The Shovel

Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has taken to social media to congratulate “Neil Armstrong, President Nixon and the whole team at NASA”, after watching what he thought was a live broadcast of the first moon landing last night.

“In years to come, people will ask ‘Where were you on Monday 13th August 2023 when man first walked on the moon?’. And for me, the answer will be at The Commercial Hotel in Walcha,” Joyce posted. He continued, “It’s amazing to think that JFK’s prediction that America would be first to the moon was just eight years ago”.

He was later informed that the footage was part of a documentary about the history of space travel that was playing at the pub.

“Yeah I did wonder why no-one was talking about it at work this morning,” he said later. “That concert in Woodstock that’s coming up in a few weeks looks good though”.