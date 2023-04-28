Confused, Illiterate Neo-Nazi Converges on Parliament to Protest Against Trams

A normally white-faced neo-Nazi has been left red-faced after an embarrassing misunderstanding saw him travel to the city to demand the restructuring of Melbourne’s public transport network.

The man, who declined to provide his name for fear of losing his pocket money from his Mum, said the issue began when he misread a message in the Signal group chat. “I saw the message come through saying we were meeting in the city to stop the trams’ society-destroying agenda. I thought it was a bit weird, but I was just following orders”.

Wearing a homemade ‘Trams Out Now!’ t-shirt, the man, who admitted he cannot read or write properly, said he began to suspect that something was wrong when his speech wasn’t received as well as he had expected.

“God only ever intended there two be two types of public transport – trains and busses! But yet trams are everywhere these days, getting special treatment and recognition. You have to give way to trams. You have to stop for them when they stop. The government even builds them their own tracks that only they can use. It’s ridiculous! And don’t you think it’s a little bit strange that you don’t have to touch off your Myki when you get off?”

“I was midway through that last sentence and one of the guys gave me a strange look and told me to get off the stage. Thinking about it now I do feel a bit silly, because obviously trams aren’t really a threat to us at all”.