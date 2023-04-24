Tim Wilson Names Himself in Collingwood’s Starting 22 for Anzac Day Clash — The Shovel

Saying he was just doing what the community would expect of him, Former Goldstein MP Tim Wilson has overruled Collingwood selectors and named himself in tomorrow’s clash against Essendon.

“It’s well known that Collingwood are missing some key talls for this clash – with Cox, Cameron, McStay and Howe all no-shows. So I’m simply putting my hand up and saying, as a very big man myself, I’m best placed to step in and plug those gaps,” he said.

Wilson responded angrily to claims that playing elite AFL football was not his job. “Look, I think it’s disrespectful to politicise sport like this. It’s really quite simple. I’m going to be there at the MCG tomorrow anyway, I’ll have my football gear with me, so I’ll simply be helping the team out by putting myself centre stage in front of 95,000 voters”.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae said he had never heard of Tim Wilson.