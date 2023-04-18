 Sydney Regains Australia's Biggest City Title After Extending Boundary to Include Melbourne — The Shovel
April 18, 2023

Sydney Regains Australia’s Biggest City Title After Extending Boundary to Include Melbourne

A day after it was knocked off its position as Australia’s biggest city, Sydney has regained the mantle following a decision by NSW demographers to extend Sydney’s boundary south.

The ABS confirmed that Greater Sydney now includes the outer south-western suburb of Melbourne, which has been a growth area for the NSW capital in recent years.

Despite its far-flung location 700km from the CBD, Melbourne is said to have some of the best cafes, bars and restaurants in Sydney.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said more and more people were choosing to live in Melbourne and commuting to the city when required.

“It’s quite a self-contained community out there. You can do most things you need without leaving the suburb. You will need to travel into central Sydney if you want to go to a decent beach though”.

