Real Estate Agents Excited As Sussan Ley Announces 16 Day, 16 Electorate 'Listening Tour' — The Shovel

Estate agents across the country have adjusted up their quarterly sales targets after Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley confirmed she would be ‘visiting a number of electorates’ in the coming days.

Ley, a New South Wales MP who bought a $795,000 Gold Coast apartment ‘on an impulse’ while on a tax-payer-funded work trip in 2017, says she wants to broaden her property investment portfolio hear what voters across the country have to say.

“A lot of people accuse us of being Sydney-centric, or influenced too much by Queensland. So I want to show voters that I’m interested in hearing about two-bedroom investment properties in Victoria and South Australia too,” Ley said.

Pointing to recent polls which showed the Liberal Party is out of touch with ordinary Australians, Ley said she wanted to talk to people face-to-face.

“I’ve always felt that in politics that you need to get out of your bubble and hear what’s happening on the ground. Where are best new apartment developments right now in Melbourne? What return can I expect on a townhouse in Perth? These are the questions that I’ll be asking local voters and real estate agents over the coming days”.