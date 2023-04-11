 Lamb Roast to Cost $1,000 if Voice Gets Up, Barnaby Joyce Says — The Shovel
April 11, 2023

Lamb Roast to Cost $1,000 if Voice Gets Up, Barnaby Joyce Says

A leg of lamb will cost over a grand if the referendum to enshrine an Indigenous Voice into the constitution is successful, Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce says.

In a video posted on social media, Joyce said the price of a ute would also rise to $4 million and weekends would be cancelled for regional Australians.

“Fair dinkum, if you bugga drip the drongo dance, then ya gibber lip on the woop woop soil. It’s just common sense,” he said.

Standing on a farm and wearing an Akubra, the accountant-turned-career-politician encouraged Australians to vote no. “Your Sunday roast around the yim yam dribble will rocket up the joogy tank. Seriously”.

A translation is yet to be added to the video.  

