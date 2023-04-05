Frantic Trump Shouts Out Ratings Data From The Apprentice as He's Led into Court by Police — The Shovel

A visibly shaken Donald Trump has reminded a New York courtroom that The Apprentice received some of the highest ratings we’ve seen in a very, very long time.

Responding to 34 felony charges which could land him in prison, Trump said, “It was a tremendously high rating show! One of the biggest! A lot of people – smart people – watched it. Please! Can we talk about my ratings?”

Asked to state his plea in response to the charges, Trump replied, “Sometimes up to seven million people watched the show which is a very big record, believe me. No-one else in this courtroom has seen those sort of ratings. I don’t see you with your own television show Mr judge”.

Becoming increasingly frantic after being told of the charges laid against him, the former President asked the judge to name a single television show that Joe Biden had been on. “He’s never have a network television show. Not a single one. And if he did, his ratings would be very, very low. Much lower than mine. As would Hillary’s”.