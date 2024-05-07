 New 'Genocide Concern Rating Scale' Launched — The Shovel
May 7, 2024

New ‘Genocide Concern Rating Scale’ Launched

A new rating scale, launched this week, will allow Western governments to more clearly express which meaningless platitude they are using about the situation in Gaza today.

Advocates say the new system will help reduce confusion about exactly what empty statement is being expressed, while Governments continue to do nothing. “I had a situation last week where I thought my government was Profoundly Troubled by the slaughter of civilians in Gaza, but it turns out they were only Deeply Dismayed. This new system will make things a lot clearer and avoid any confusion,” Australian Jess Koh said.

American Thomas Dalian said it was important to know just how disappointed his Government was in the missile attacks they are funding. “When the US helps fund the destruction of a village, it helps to know if they are Gravely Concerned or just Severely Displeased about the impact of that destruction. This is a great tool”.

