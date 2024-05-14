Bloke Who Got Free Uni and Paid $75,000 for $4M House Wonders What’s in Budget for Him — The Shovel

A resident of Hawthorn in Melbourne’s east says he is furious that there is nothing in the budget for those struggling to maintain the upkeep on their tennis courts and holiday homes.

“All of these hand-outs for families, and students and renters. Well what about the people who don’t have a HECS debt? What about the people who don’t have a mortgage? Who don’t have to pay rent? Where’s the handout for them?

“You wouldn’t believe how hard it is right now. Try getting a builder to renovate a holiday house in Portsea – they’re booked up until 2026! That’s two years minimum without a second entertaining area over the summer months.

“And I’m not just having to pay for myself. Sure, my kids may have moved out of home, but I’ve still got five dependents – or ‘investment properties’ as some people like to call them. They don’t just pay for themselves. Well actually, they do, bad example, but you know what I mean.

“People like me are getting squeezed right now. I mean, just look at how high interest rates are at the moment. Yes, it’s true that I don’t have a mortgage, because I only paid $75,000 for my house. But it doesn’t change the fact that 6% is a large number”.