Migrants Will Need to Bring Own Home to Australia Under Coalition, Dutton Says — The Shovel

Stringent new measures announced by the Coalition would require migrants to arrive at Australian airports with a visa, a security clearance and a three-to-four-bedroom house.

Announcing the new policy, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said it was reasonable to request those entering the country to provide their own accommodation.

“It’s common practice for people to bring clothes with them, so I’m not sure why it’s so controversial to suggest they bring their housing with them too.

“I think it’s more than reasonable. Luggage allowances on commercial airlines are very generous these days, especially when you fly business.

“And so what we’re saying to prospective migrants is simply, if you want to come to Australia, then dismantle your home brick by brick, box it up and put it in checked-in luggage when you leave.

“If it means purchasing excess luggage in order to get the spare bedroom across too, then that’s a decision for the individual in question. But I don’t think this is too onerous at all”.