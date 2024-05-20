Gina Rinehart Portrait So Lifelike, Barnaby Expected It to Slip Him a $40,000 Cheque — The Shovel

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce says Vincent Namatjira’s portrait of mining magnate Gina Rinehart is so realistic, he sat next to it all afternoon waiting for it to give him a cash prize for services to agriculture.

“I was sitting there talking to Gina about how much she does for this country, and she was saying similar things about me – we were having a bloody great conversation. It was only three or four hours in that I realised it was a painting,” Joyce explained.

The former Deputy PM said the penny dropped when, six hours in, Gina hadn’t offered to fly him to an all-expenses-paid wedding in India. “That was the giveaway. Usually it’s only around fifteen minutes or so before she offers to host a fundraiser or make a six-figure donation, or at the very least fly me to a lavish overseas wedding. So that did seem a bit odd. Other than that though, it was a pretty normal conversation”.

Joyce said he was now questioning which other members of his social circle were not actually real.

______

Headline by Anthony Bell