Letter deliveries will shift to every second business day from now on, according to a statement Australia Post mailed to media outlets four years ago.

The organisation said they wanted to give Australians several years to get ready for the change, but the announcement was held up in a sorting facility in Dandenong South for three years, before finally being sent to media outlets in Sydney and Melbourne last December, via Broome.

“Unfortunately once it got to Broome it was then mistaken for a Christmas card, which meant it was held back for three months and only only delivered today,” a spokesperson for Australia Post said.

The announcement, written by Christine Holgate – Australia Post’s CEO at the time – encourages Australians to provide their thoughts on the change by sending in a feedback form.

“We hope to have the results of that feedback by late 2029, and will make any adjustments necessary” a spokesperson said.