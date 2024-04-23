Owner of Bruce Lehrmann Tattoo Revealed to Be Bruce Lehrmann — The Shovel

The owner of a viral Bruce Lehrmann tattoo has been traced to high profile Toowoomba man Bruce Lehrmann.

Lehrmann owned up to the body-art, saying he wanted a permanent reminder of his ordeals. “I wanted to commemorate the time where I had to struggle through being given a rent-free three-bedroom home for a year, and had all my desires paid for by sleazy TV producers.

“Going through the trauma of having my criminal trial dropped because another dodgy man refused to follow rules, and then being vilified for something I can still technically deny doing was a tough point in time for me. I wanted to show just how strong I was and how I didn’t let doing the right thing get in the way of moving on with my life”.

Mr Lehrmann said for legal reasons he cannot name the artist but did comment that he had to pay the tattoo artist extra because they didn’t want to do it. “Luckily Channel 7 expensed it as a ‘per diem’ cost,” he said.

_____

By Shane Murphy