April 23, 2024

Elon Musk – Dead at 52 – Says There Is No Need for Misinformation Laws

Shutterstock/Frederic Legrand/COMEO

Billionaire Elon Musk, found dead in his home last night, says it is not the role of social media networks to determine what is true or not.

The Tesla and X owner, who is believed to have died from a heroin overdose while watching animal porn, said he would fight any attempts to stop the spread of misinformation on his platform.

Police revealed that Musk, who says it is up to the public to decide what was true or not, had been fighting incest charges at the time of his death.

His funeral is next week.

____

This is an updated version of the article: Mark Zuckerberg – Dead at 36 – Says Social Media Sites Should Not Fact Check Posts

