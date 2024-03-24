Libertarian Who Says We Should Rely Less on Government Is Strangely Reliant on Government — The Shovel

A Melbourne man who has argued for his whole career that Australians should get governments out of their life, is desperately trying to get the government back into his.

Tim Wilson, 44, won pre-selection for the Victorian seat of Goldstein this weekend, after being forced to spend the past two years without Government assistance. “I couldn’t do it. It turns out I’m totally dependent on the Government for my livelihood and sense of self,” Wilson admitted to The Shovel.

Wilson lost to Independent Zoe Daniel at the 2022 Federal election. “I’ve been wandering around totally lost ever since. Without a $200k-a-year Government paid platform to argue for reduced Government services and welfare payments, I don’t know what to do with myself. It turns out I simply can’t exist without the Government”.

Wilson said he had learnt an important lesson about the role of Government. “It’s absolutely essential. For me. Don’t get me wrong. If I win my seat at the next election, I’ll still be arguing that the Government should be playing a smaller role in other people’s lives. Just not mine”.