Australians are praying against a Donald Trump victory at November’s US elections, after the former President revealed he would send Kevin Rudd back to Australia if elected.

Human rights groups say this could be the most chilling proposal yet from Trump. “Sure, the prospect of nuclear war and the end of Western democracy under Trump is frightening. But not as frightening as having Australia’s 26th Prime Minister swanning around Brisbane spouting smarmy pretend-ocker bullshit. That’s an existential threat,” Lara Holmes, a spokesperson from a human rights advocacy group said.

“To inflict that type of thing on an ally, totally unprovoked, is unheard of”.

She said if Trump was to remove Rudd from his position as Ambassador, it would have the effect of cutting diplomatic ties with Australia. “But we’ll cut diplomatic ties first if he’s going to inflict that on us. It’s basically an act of war”.

_____

Headline by By Matt Harvey @mattharveystuff