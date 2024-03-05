 “Cost of Living Is Our Top Priority” Dutton Mumbles With Mouth Full of Caviar at Gina Rinehart’s Birthday — The Shovel
March 5, 2024

“Cost of Living Is Our Top Priority” Dutton Mumbles With Mouth Full of Caviar at Gina Rinehart’s Birthday

Peter Dutton was unable to clearly articulate the Opposition’s cost of living policy in the lead up to the Dunkley by-election, because he was talking with a mouth full of caviar, observers say.

Attendees of Rinehart’s lavish birthday bash said Dutton lacked clarity when it came to his policies. “Peter is very focused on cost of living pressures and he has announced a range of policies to deal with them. It was just hard to make sense of them given he was washing down a caviar canapé with a glass of Dom Perignon at the time,” one attendee said.

“From what I could work out, he said he was ‘more focused than ever on the struggles of everyday Australians’, although it’s possible he said ‘these lobster and watermelon hors d’oeuvres are amazing’. It’s hard to say.

“And while I’m pretty sure he said cost of living pressures was his top priority, there’s a chance I misheard and he said, ‘this is my favourite vintage of Bordeaux, Gina’”.

Another attendee said Dutton had expressed his determination to travel the length and breadth of the country to meet with ordinary voters. “Although he may have said ‘billionaire donors’, not ‘ordinary voters’. It was a little tricky to catch every word given he was knocking back an abalone slider at the time”.

