In what has been described as a once-in-a-100-year event, mainland Australia has thought about Tasmania for three days in a row.

The spectacle has left locals amazed. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Tasmanian local Terry Gallant said. “You look up online and see all of these news articles with pictures of Tasmania and you hardly believe your eyes. It’s stunning”.

Other Tasmanians described the rare phenomenon as “spectacular”, “unprecedented” and “fuck off, leave us alone”.

Experts say the events of this week mark the first three-day stretch of attention since Federation, and the first time the mainland has thought about Tasmania at all since a new football team was announced last year.

Authorities say the phenomenon is not likely to last long. “Last night was probably the last coverage. By today all interest in Tasmania will have disappeared. It can really come and go quickly”.

________

Headline by Anthony Bell