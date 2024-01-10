Govt's $20 Million Storm Relief Package Almost Enough to Cover Tradie Call-Out Fee — The Shovel

The new $20 million storm recovery fund for affected areas of south east Queensland should pretty much cover the call-out fee for a tradie to come out and have a look at one house, analysis has shown.

Announcing the fund today, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was pleased the Government could help one Queensland resident get a plumber to have a quick look at their damaged roof, before putting together a more comprehensive quote to actually fix it.

“Obviously the $20 million doesn’t include any repair work, which will be costed separately. And it doesn’t include after-hours call-outs, which would also be extra. But we’re thrilled that we can provide some assistance in covering the up-front costs of getting someone to have a look,” the PM said.

Local sources have confirmed that a plumber has been contacted, and will be over to have a look at some point between 8am and 3pm next August.

____

With Chris Auld @DamnYouChrisA