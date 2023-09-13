Surprise! Fuckwit Who Thinks You Don’t Work Hard Enough Got His Start Through an Inheritance — The Shovel

In news that surprised absolutely no-one, it turns out the weird rich guy lecturing you about not being grateful enough for having a job, bought his first apartment using cash from his grandfather.

Saying he wanted to see unemployment increase by 40-50%, occasional property developer and full-time wanker Tim Gurner bemoaned that people these days don’t have the work ethic to inherit money from their family.

“People got paid a lot to do not too much during COVID”, said the man who got paid a lot to do literally nothing two decades ago when he scored $34k from his grandfather, as well as a six-figure loan from his boss.

Economists responded, saying forcibly increasing unemployment is not appropriate, but noted that if Tim Gurner sold off some of the space on his forehead we could probably solve Australia’s housing crisis.