Newly Discovered Venomous Australian Snake Already Looking To Move Into Politics — The Shovel

A poisonous new species of snake discovered in the Australian outback has announced plans to enter federal politics, saying it has the toxicity levels required to thrive in Parliament.

The desert whip snake, also known as Demansia Cyanochasma, typically lives in central, western or northern Australia, but researchers say it will flourish in Canberra.

“It is cold-blooded, aggressive and likes to play with its prey before killing it. My guess is it’ll be running the Department of Immigration & Border Protection within the year,” University of South Australia researcher Greg Nilby said.

Headline by Anthony Bell