 We Would’ve Won Ashes 5-0 if the Rules Were Different, England Claims — The Shovel
July 24, 2023

England would have easily reclaimed the Ashes by now if the game was played under an entirely different set of rules, its players and fans have claimed.

“It’s pretty clear that we’ve been the better team, when you don’t take into account the fundamental laws of the game,” English fan Timothy Breggs-Romilson said.

“If you changed the rule that says you can be stumped if you’re out of your crease, and the rule that says that the game can’t be played if it’s raining, and the rule that says the team with the highest aggregate score wins, or the rule that says you have to dismiss the opposition side twice, then it would’ve been a pretty one-sided series”.

England coach Brendan McCullum said Australia’s use of the laws of cricket reflected badly on them. “The Aussies have deceitfully used the official ICC test cricket laws to their advantage. I think we all know that the real winner in test cricket is the team with the highest run rate at the end of the game. But Australia has refused to acknowledge that. I certainly won’t be sharing a beer with them after the series”.

