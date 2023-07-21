Book Removed From Shelves for Being Inappropriate for Kids — The Shovel

Retailers across the country have removed best-selling book ‘The Bible’ from shelves after parents were shocked to discover it is filled with graphic sex, rape and murder scenes.

“I wouldn’t want my eight year-old reading this,” one concerned mother said.

“Really? We want to teach 11 year-olds about when it’s appropriate to kill a woman because she has been raped? Get this off the selves now,” another angry social media user posted.

The book, which has been in print for decades, also has passages which describe sex slavery, murder, infanticide, forced marriage, polygamy, domestic violence, incest and capital punishment for rape victims

“This is the worst sex education book ever,” one person posted.