People Shocked to Learn Victoria Was Hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games — The Shovel

People across the country have been blindsided by the news that Victoria was due to host an outdated, second-tier sporting event in less than three years’ time.

“I checked my news feed this morning and I couldn’t believe it,” South Yarra woman Tracey Neilson said today.

“There’s Dan Andrews holding a press conference, revealing to everyone that we had won the bid to host the Games in 2026. Who knew? I didn’t even realise the Commonwealth Games was still going”.

She said she originally assumed he was talking about the Commonwealth Games Victoria held in 2006. “But apparently this is another one. So weird”.

Neilson said that, now she knew Victoria was supposed to host the Games, she was actually disappointed that it will no longer be going ahead. “I’m pretty bummed that I won’t get to see my favourite triple jumper from Samoa compete in Bendigo in 2026”.