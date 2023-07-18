 Gladys Berejiklian Calls for Commonwealth Games to Be Held in Wagga — The Shovel
July 18, 2023

Gladys Berejiklian Calls for Commonwealth Games to Be Held in Wagga

Former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has called on the state government to fund a Commonwealth Games in Wagga Wagga, saying the regional NSW town was the perfect place for a multi-disciplinary international sporting event.

“Sure, Wagga doesn’t have a proper athletics stadium, swimming centre, gymnastics stadium or velodrome, but with a bit of funding, Darryl reckons we could fix that. Sorry, I mean, I reckon we could fix that.

“Plus, we’ve got a pretty good Olympic-level shooting centre for some reason, so we can definitely use that. If I was still Premier I would absolutely make it happen”.

The Government confirmed it had also received a proposal from Barnaby Joyce to hold the games in Armidale.

