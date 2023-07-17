 Linda Hurley to Sing 900 Page Robodebt Report to Parliament — The Shovel
July 17, 2023

Linda Hurley to Sing 900 Page Robodebt Report to Parliament

The Governor General’s wife will treat MPs to a six-and-a-half-hour performance of the Robodebt Royal Commission findings to the tune of ‘You Are My Sunshine’, it has been confirmed. 

Linda Hurley, known for her excruciating performances at official government events, says she is excited to extend her repertoire to the 900-page report.

“When you have a report as serious as this, one which deals with a program that has affected so many Australians in such harrowing ways, it’s important that we take a moment to place the spotlight on me,” she said.

“Some people say a report such as this should be carefully read, but I think that the exploitation of welfare recipients by government officials sounds much better in song, don’t you?”

Hurley confirmed that after signing all seven sections of the report, she will ask those present to join with her to perform the report again. “We’ll then take a short break and finish by singing the appendix together”.

Headline by Adam Reakes

