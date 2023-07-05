Concerned curators say the drainage at Headingley may not be able to cope with the torrential downpour of English tears which have fallen since Johnny Bairstow was dismissed during the second test last week, requesting a Super Sopper from Australia to try and deal with the issue.

As large puddles continued to form on the ground – including on the wicket area – curator Ian Tillingham said it was touch and go whether they would be ready for Thursday’s start. “We’ve had thirty inches of tears since Sunday, and the deluge doesn’t seem to be letting up,” he said. “If this sook from English supporters and players is still going tomorrow, we may be looking at a wash out”.

He said the downpour appeared to be getting worse. “We put the covers on straight away when this first started on Sunday, and we expected the tantrum might last for an hour or two. But four days later there are no signs that English people are pulling themselves together”.

Meteorologist Simon Grase said he had never seen precipitation this heavy. “I’ve got a two year-old, but I’ve not seen anything this bad”.

Headline by Anthony Bell