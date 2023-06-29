Gladys Berejiklian Cannot Recall if She Was Gladys Berejiklian at Time of Corruption — The Shovel

Former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she does not remember being Gladys Berejiklian at the time she approved funding for the electorate of her former partner Daryl Maguire, claiming she wasn’t paying attention at the time.

“It’s not my recollection,” she told media, when asked if she went by the name Gladys Berejiklian during her stint as NSW Premier. “I can only tell you what I remember, and it’s just not something I made a note of at the time”.

Pressed by journalists on who she was now, or in the past, Ms Berejiklian said she didn’t know. “I wasn’t aware of any detail about my name. It was insignificant. I wasn’t paying attention. It just wasn’t important to me at the time”.

“When did you become aware of the fact that you are, indeed, Gladys Berejiklian?” one journalists asked.

“Not until you told me just now,” Berejikian said.