Dutton Demands Katy Gallagher Explain Why Gladys Berejiklian Was Corrupt — The Shovel

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says Labor has questions to answer, after former Liberal Premier Gladys Berejiklian was found to have acted corruptly.

“These are serious findings of corruption from ICAC against a formal Liberal Premier. Labor has some serious explaining to do,” Dutton said.

“ICAC has found that Berejiklian awarded funds to her boyfriend’s electorate. So the real question is, when did Labor’s Finance minister Katy Gallagher know about it and what steps did she take to stop it?”

He said it was incumbent upon Gallagher to have stopped the corruption before it happened. “This was a private relationship between two members of the Liberal Party. As a member of a different party, Katy Gallagher either knew what was going on or, if not, should have”.