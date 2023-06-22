 Australia to Join OceanGate Search When AUKUS Subs Ready in 2045 — The Shovel
June 22, 2023

Australia to Join OceanGate Search When AUKUS Subs Ready in 2045

Anthony Albanese has offered Australia’s assistance in the OceanGate rescue efforts, saying an AUKUS submarine would be at the site at some point of the next 20-30 years depending on contract negotiations.

“Our message to the passengers trapped in the submersible is ‘hang tight, Australia is on its way!” Albanese said today. “We’ve just got a few more details to iron out with the US on our contract and we’ll start building a sub to come a rescue you straight away”.

Experts say the OceanGate passengers have enough oxygen to last about another 24 hours, just a few hundred thousand hours short of when the Australians will arrive. 

“It’ll be tight, but fingers crossed we should be able to get there in time,” a Navy spokesperson said. 

Since the PM’s statement, the expected arrival date has been pushed out to 2055. 

