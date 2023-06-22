Australia to Join OceanGate Search When AUKUS Subs Ready in 2045 — The Shovel

Anthony Albanese has offered Australia’s assistance in the OceanGate rescue efforts, saying an AUKUS submarine would be at the site at some point of the next 20-30 years depending on contract negotiations.

“Our message to the passengers trapped in the submersible is ‘hang tight, Australia is on its way!” Albanese said today. “We’ve just got a few more details to iron out with the US on our contract and we’ll start building a sub to come a rescue you straight away”.

Experts say the OceanGate passengers have enough oxygen to last about another 24 hours, just a few hundred thousand hours short of when the Australians will arrive.

“It’ll be tight, but fingers crossed we should be able to get there in time,” a Navy spokesperson said.

Since the PM’s statement, the expected arrival date has been pushed out to 2055.